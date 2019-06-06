AI is being leveraged now for a growing list of advanced security protocols, and yet AI in itself can actually pose security risks for both companies and users. The same kind of algorithms designed to identify threats and micropatterns in malicious activities in real time can be leveraged to design attacks and dodge detection. Poorly protected AI-powered tools can be exploited. And privacy concerns are mounting.

But the benefits of AI far, far outpace any drawbacks. At Transform 2019, we’ve gathered a carefully curated collection of top execs with on-the-ground experience reaping the tremendous business advantages of AI while minimizing the risks.

Here’s a look at just a few of the sessions where we’ll be tackling the issue.

The enormous security benefits of edge computing

Mobile and other connected devices are arguably the biggest AI platform in the world now, and the business opportunities that edge computing has unlocked are enormous. Join Neil Green, chief digital officer and VP of transformation at Otis, to learn about how IoT and the edge has created a whole new security framework, keeping data and processing secure on devices and minimizing the risks associated with data transfer, on the panel “The massive opportunities wrought by IoT and AI at the edge.”

Miku Jha, founder & CEO of AgShift, will take on the subject from another angle in the session, “How 5G, AI, and IoT are speeding up real-time decision-making and efficiency in manufacturing, retail, and beyond.” You’ll learn how taking the cloud out of the equation is transforming these industries at a time when data security, from company secrets to consumer privacy, is more important than ever.

How Kayak is personalizing in the age of privacy

In 2018, Kayak took a good look at the heightened concern around consumer privacy, and went all-in on revamping its AI toolkit to improve security and protect its user data. Matthias Keller, chief scientist and SVP at Kayak, will offer up the company’s own case study on privacy and personalization, talking about how they leveled up their algorithms and data handling, moved to Python to do more real-time processing, shifted to data collection on the edge, and more, to lock down their information and keep their customers safe.

Amping up security with computer vision

Computer vision is image processing turned to 11, offering some compelling new use cases in security. The technology enables the understanding of scene content, object tracking, and object classification, It can recognize people and vehicles, analyze crowd movements, and more. Daniel Wulin, head of data science and machine learning at Wayfair will be taking a look at this computer vision trend and more on the panel, “The most compelling new applications of computer vision in business for 2019.”

Mapping military-grade AI security to business use cases

Raytheon, a major U.S.-based defense contractor and industrial corporation, designs and delivers military and commercial equipment and systems vital to national security. In this Fireside Chat, Dr. Shane Zabel, chief AI officer at Raytheon will sit down with Jana Eggers, CEO of Nara Logics to share the company’s AI strategies, from deep learning to data collection, how AI models are trained, and more.

The security implications of facial recognition

Facial recognition is undoubtedly a breakthrough in security applications, but recent events, including China spying on its Uighur Muslim minority as well as some new initiatives by Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Google being called out, are putting the brakes on. Join this panel, “Facial recognition in crisis: Is it moral?” for a deeper look at the technology behind the technology, and when, where, and why it can and should be used in business applications.

