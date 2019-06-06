WorkRamp, a San Francisco-based startup developing a full-stack cloud employee onboarding and management platform, today announced that it’s raised $8 million in series A financing led by Bow Capital, with participation from existing investors Initialized Capital, Susa Ventures, and the Slack Fund. The influx of cash brings the company’s total raised to nearly $10 million, and CEO Ted Blosser said it’ll fuel the expansion of WorkRamp’s engineering team and the buildout of its product offerings.

“We are seeing the pace of innovation across companies increase and accelerate the demand for tools that allow your people development to keep up with your product development,” said Blosser. “We have seen how companies struggle without enough information on the skills and performance of their people. We built WorkRamp to provide leaders with the analytics they need to make more informed decisions about training and developing their teams.”

WorkRamp, which Blosser — previously a product manager at Box — founded with fellow Box veteran and head of engineering Arsh Mand in 2016, pivoted to the employee training segment after it acquired Prelude, a stealth Y Combinator-backed company working on an enterprise commerce marketplace. WorkRamp’s platform — The WorkRoom — enables customers to create real-time in-person and digital programs and track their efficacy with analytics and custom reports.

Image Credit: WorkRamp

WorkRamp’s tool set integrates directly with workflows in Salesforce, Slack, and Chrome to deliver coaching tips that might improve performance, and it allows managers to roll out learning paths customized by role and deliver feedback via reviews and star ratings. Furthermore, it facilitates in-person, written, and virtual certifications with both bespoke and off-the-shelf content, and it’s able to run pitch certifications that incorporate screen recording and slide sharing.

The WorkRamp suite allows companies to create custom integrations with virtually any platform (such as Salesforce), and it supports single sign-on with configurable settings for enhanced security. This robustness no doubt caught the attention of Zoom, PayPal, Slack, American Express, Udacity, Optimizely, Intercom, Tom Ford, Twilio, and Walmart, which round out WorkRamp’s client base.

“WorkRamp is leading the way in developing the next generation of technology that helps you assess your employees skills, invest in their development, and fuel your company’s growth,” said Bow Capital partner Rafi Syed. “In a short amount of time the company has already brought on some of the fastest growing, category-defining companies such as Slack and Zoom as clients, which exemplifies the transformative nature of their product. We are excited to partner with WorkRamp as they continue to power the growth of the most innovative companies in the world.”