THQ Nordic is bringing back Destroy All Humans, one of the goofier alien invasion games that debuted way back in 2005.

Built during the heyday of the original THQ, Destroy All Humans is a campy satire akin to the film Mars Attacks (1996), which in turn made fun of the 1950s alien invasion films. In this game, the stars of the show are the little gray men from another planet.

I got to play hands-on at a THQ Nordic event in advance of the game’s showing at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show next week.

Image Credit: THQ Nordic

Onurhan Karaagacli, the development director at Black Forest Games, told me in an interview that the game is a faithful remake of the original. But the team is hard at work on creating brand new art for the title. It’s not clear yet when it is coming out or on what platforms.

Hands-on gameplay

Image Credit: THQ Nordic

I played the beginning. It starts when the alien Furon Cryptosporidium-136, is scouting Earth and gets captured. Then another alien, Cryptosporidium-137, comes to the planet for a rescue. He is accompanied by another Furon, Orthopox-13.

Cryptosporidium 137 arrives at a place called the Turnipseed Farm in the South. The alien steps in a big pile of cow poop. Orthopox-13, or Pox, mistakes cows for the dominant life form on Earth. It doesn’t end well for the cow.

Then the farmers, who are quite hilarious as country bumpkins, discover the aliens. And it doesn’t end well for them either. The aliens have cool ray guns and a flying saucer.

Some army soldiers spot you and then they bring reinforcements. A whole Army platoon shows up in a bunch of trucks, and you have to take them out with the ray gun on your flying saucer. It’s a little hard to target them from the flying saucer. But I took care of them.

Image Credit: THQ Nordic

Soon enough, a whole bunch of soldiers in trucks and tanks showed up. And then I had a real battle on my hands, as they were trying to shoot me out of the sky. I didn’t get much further than that, but it was clearly a pure remake of the earlier game.

Karaagacli said the team is busy working on the title for the spring of 2020. The team has been working for some months using the Unreal Engine, which is why the landscape looks so pretty. The team is making everything from scratch.

The controls are better than the original, with added maneuvers such as the dash. But Karaagacli was right about one thing.

“The humor is timeless,” he said.