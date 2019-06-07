Thanks to a security leak, gamers have found three new games that Bandai Namco is reportedly planning to reveal at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show next week.

The leak revealed Elden Ring, a collaboration between Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and From Software. The leak also revealed a new Tales game and Ni No Kuni remastered.

Based on posts on ResetEra, the leaks show that Elden Ring will be the next title coming from Dark Souls and Sekiro creator From Software, working with Martin, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Ni No Kuni remaster is coming for the Xbox One, PC, PS4, and the Switch.

And Tales of Arise, a Japanese role-playing game, is also coming for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. These titles are apparently all slated to be shown at the Microsoft press event at E3 on Sunday. Bandai Namco declined to comment.