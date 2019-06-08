Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment took the stage for EA Play 2019 today to talk about the future of Apex Legends. As part of this event, which leads into E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) in Los Angeles, the studio revealed that it’s planning to launch a ranked mode.

“You will progress through six tiers, if you’re good enough,” Apex Legends director Drew McCoy said during a stage presentation. “It goes from Bronze all the way up to Apex Predator. And it’s using special matchmaking tiers.”

McCoy notes that the higher tiers may have longer matchmaking times. The studio wants to try to match you with equivalent players in Ranked so it can keep challenging you. In the end, however, you will earn rewards based on your rank.

This mode exists separately from the standard match type. So if you just want to continue hopping into casual games with friends, that option remains open to you.

Ranked mode is launching as part of Season Two. That also includes a new character, rewards, and more. This next big content drop is coming July 2.