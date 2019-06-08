EA gave us a look at six games (with a short interview on a seventh) today at EA Play, its fan event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019 next week in Los Angeles. We saw the first gameplay from Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and we got some good updates on the futures of Apex Legends, Battlefield V, along with looks at the next FIFA, Madden, and The Sims games.

Click on the subheads for the full story on each game.

The first 15 minutes of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order gameplay showed the Padawan Cal Kestis helping the guerrilla fighter Saw Gerrera and others fighting on Kashyyyk to rescue captured Wookiees. We saw a number of different Stormtroopers, Respawn Entertainment’s patented wall-running, and some slick lightsaber combat.

Respawn’s battle royale Apex Legends showed off the new character Watson with a cute animated short. We also saw a new weapon from Titanfall 2, and the studio announced a new ranked mode.

Battlefield V showed off new maps: Marita, set in the Battle of Greece; and Al Sundan, which is in North Africa. Al Sundan is a classic Battlefield map that mixes up combat on foot, in vehicles, and in the air. It also showed off more infantry-focused maps coming in the future: Provence and Lofoten. At the end, DICE teased Iwo Jima with a bunch of concept art and video of developers scoping out island terrain.

Star Wars: Battlefront II didn’t get a lot of stage time — just a short chat. But EA revealed that it’s second Capital Supremacy map, Naboo, is coming June 26, along with the Droideka and the TX-30 tank.

FIFA 20 is coming September 27 with a new “football intelligence system” that focuses on better 1-on-1 play. It also will have a new mode: Volta, which focuses on street-style soccer.

Madden 20 went in-depth on the new Superstar X-Factor abilities that make players like Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes shine. It also examined how RPOs (run-pass-options) will work and other new features, like pump-fakes.

The Sims 4

The Sims turns 20 this year, and it’s celebrating with an island vacation. The next expansion is Island Living, and it comes with all kinds of tropical goodies. And dolphins. The developers also teased Realm of Magic as its next gamepack.