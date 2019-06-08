Kingdom Hearts III is getting some downloadable content, titled ReMind. Square Enix made the announcement during a Kingdom Hearts orchestra event today in Hollywood. ReMind will release this winter.

The action role-playing game launched on January 25 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It sold more than five million copies in its first five weeks. This DLC will give Square Enix a way to make more money off of people who bought the game.

The DLC will have players take control of Aqua, Roxas, and Riku as playable characters. The Oathkeeper, a popular Keyblade from the series, is also returning.

Square Enix didn’t allow filming of the DLC’s trailer. The video has not had an official release outside of the concert