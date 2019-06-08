Electronic Arts showed off the next big expansion for The Sims 4 at its EA Play event today as part of the buildup to E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) next week. The Sims 4: Island Living gives players a ton of new content to keep cool under the scorching sun. It launches June 21 for PC and Mac. Console players can pick it up July 16.

The developers also teased the Realm of Magic gamepack coming this fall.

This add-on pack naturally introduces beachy looks and water-based activities. But to enable that, the developer also added the ability for Sims to enter open water. This means they can go from standing on land to playing in the ocean. So now your Sims can swim, float, or even snorkel. But beyond the water is the island itself. You can build a home on its coastline or hidden away up in the mountains near the active volcano.

The Sims turns 20 this year, and while The Sims 4 came out in 2014, it’s remain a resilient game. In May while reporting earnings, EA said The Sims 4 audience grew 35% year-over-year.

