After announcing a new Battletoads at last year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, Microsoft has given us a better look at the game at its event this year.

The first Battletoads came out for the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1991. It gained a following thanks to its satisfying beat-em-up gameplay and punishing difficulty. The last real installment in the franchise was all the way back in 1994 with Battletoads Arcade, although the characters have shown up as DLC fighters for Xbox One’s Killer Instinct.

Rash, Pimple, and Zits (adorable names, I know) are back for the new adventure, which will feature three player co-op. Aside from fancier 2D graphics, the game looks to play similarly to the original. It also features the infamous speeder bike segments, although you now view those sequences from behind. You can watch the trailer above.

Rare developed all of the classic Battletoads game, but it is not making this new one (even though Microsoft owns the studio). DLaLa Studios is instead developing this one.