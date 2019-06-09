Bethesda announced that it will launch its latest Wolfenstein title, Wolfenstein Cyber Pilot for virtual reality. The game will debut in July.

Jerk Gustafsson, cofounder of Bethesda’s Machine Games, said your job is to be a hacker for the French Resistance, taking control of robots and turning them against their Nazi creators. He said the game is playable at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the game trade show in Los Angeles this week.

The game is set 20 years after the events of The New Colossus and before the Youngblood.