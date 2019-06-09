Developer Arkane Lyon showed off its latest game during Bethesda’s media briefing in Los Angeles today. As part of its press briefing ahead of E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), the studio rolled out a trailer for Deathloop.

In Deathloop, you take on the role of an assassin in the wilds of Blackreef island. In that setting, you must face off against an opposing assassin because that’s the only way to end a time-loop cycle that you are both stuck in.

“Deathloop combines mind-bending story with meticulously designed levels and Arkane’s signature gameplay,” Arkane producer Dinga Bakaba said during a presentation. “It let’s you approach any situation any way you like.”

The studio didn’t give a date. It also didn’t explain exactly how the one-on-one action works or whether it’s multiplayer or single-player.