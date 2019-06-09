Bethesda announced the release date for Doom Eternal during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles. It is coming out on November 22

The id Software first-person shooter is coming out to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It is also coming to Stadia, (Google’s upcoming game- streaming platform).

This is a direct sequel to the 2016 reboot of franchise. It continues the tradition of fighting demons, but this time you have a new flamethrower and more traversal tools, including wall climbing and air-dashing.

Battlemode is the new multiplayer mode. Two players control demons, while another controls Doom’s Slayer. This an asymmetrical multiplayer experience that is different from the series usual deathmatch approach. Developer id Software is comparing it to a fighting game experience.