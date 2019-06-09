Developer Techland revealed that Dying Light 2 is coming to consoles and PC in Spring 2020. It made the announcement via a new trailer during the annual Microsoft press briefing at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show (E3).

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years after the events of the first game, in a world that Techland describes as a modern dark age. It puts players in a fictional European city where different factions are vying for control. The decisions you make while working with these factions will have major consequeces throughout the story.

The first Dying Light was a big hit for Techland when it came out in 2015, going on to sell over 13 million copies.