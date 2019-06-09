Doom and Fallout 76 publisher Bethesda just concluded its fifth press briefing at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) trade show. During the presentation, the company talked more about Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, and new games like Ghostwire: Tokyo and Commander Keen.

Todd Howard, executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, also mentioned that their teams are still hard at work on The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield, but had nothing new to reveal at E3.

Here’s a rundown of everything Bethesda showed at the event. Click on the subheads for the full story on each game or announcement.

The bite-sized version of the fantasy role-playing game series is Bethesda’s second-straight No. 1 mobile game (behind Fallout Shelter). The company announced that it’s releasing a huge new update to Blades later tonight, which includes a new dragon quest line.

Blades will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch in fall 2019.

Howard talked about the difficulties of its recently released online game. He said the team received “a lot of well-deserved” criticism. In response, the Fallout 76 dev team is working on a new update called Wastelanders.

Wastelanders finally adds nonplayable characters to the game (a common criticism from players), making it feel more like past Fallout adventures. It’ll be free for all Fallout 76 owners.

Ghostwire Tokyo is a spooky action adventure game from The Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks. You must find out why people in Tokyo keep vanishing.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Dragons are coming to the massively multiplayer online game The Elder Scrolls Online via the recently released Elsweyr expansion. Bethesda debuted a new CG video showing what players can expect.

Zenimax Online Studios is bringing back Commander Keen. The new version is a free-to-play mobile game that kind of looks like a Saturday morning cartoon. The original Commander Keen was an action game from Id Software that came out in the 1990s.

The reboot is coming to iOS and Android devices this summer.

The fantasy mobile card game has a new expansion, Moons of Elsweyr, coming June 27

Rage 2

Even though the post-apocalyptic shooter just came out in May, Bethesda is preparing to release a new expansion called Rise of the Ghosts. It’ll have a new enemy faction, additional game modes, and pilotable mech suits.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

The new chapter in the rebooted Wolfenstein series is coming this summer, and you can play cooperatively with a friend. It’s set 20 years after Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, and is launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 26.

Deathloop

Deathloop is a first-person action game that takes place on the fictional island of Blackrift. Developer Arkane Lyon said it’s set “in a time of madness.” The main characters are two assassins who are trapped living the same day over and over, and the only way to break the cycle is too kill each other.

On the backend side of things, Bethesda revealed that it’s working on Orion, a cloud-based technology that it said will reduce latency in online game streaming by 40%.

Doom Eternal

The sequel to the 2016 Doom takes you to different dimensions as you try to save Earth from the demon horde, including heaven, hell, and the realm of the Sentinels. As the Doom Slayer, you’ll have access to a variety of new movement abilities and weapons.

Doom Eternal will be out on consoles and PC on November 22.