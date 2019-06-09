Microsoft laid out its plans for 2019 and beyond at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) trade show in Los Angeles. The company showed off more than 60 games, including 14 from its Xbox Game Studios division. Highlights include an in-depth look at The Outer Worlds, Halo Infinite, and Gears 5.

Oh, and it also announced the next Xbox — Project Scarlett, which is coming out Holiday 2020.

Here’s a rundown of everything that appeared on the Xbox stage. Click on the subheads for the full story on each game.

Action role-playing game The Outer Worlds opened up the show with a brand new trailer. It’s from developer Obsidian Entertainment, which is known for RPGs like Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. Microsoft acquired Obsidian in November 2018.

The Outer Worlds is coming October 25 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ninja Theory was one of the many studios Microsoft acquired in 2018, and the Hellblade developer came to this year’s show to show of what it’s been working on. Bleeding Edge is a colorful multiplayer game featuring a large cast of characters, some of whom look like they’re part machine.

Ninja Theory announced that the technical alpha for Bleeding Edge will start on June 29.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the highly anticipated sequel to the fanciful indie Metroidvania game. It’s coming to Xbox One and PC on February 22, 2020.

Minecraft Dungeons is a standalone Minecraft experience coming to consoles and PC in Spring 2020. It’s a loot-driven action game — think Gauntlet — where you can play cooperatively with up to four players online or in local co-op.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA already debuted the first gameplay footage of Fallen Order during its EA Play fan event on Saturday, but Microsoft got to show another trailer for the game. Fallen Order is coming to consoles and PC on November 15.

One of the first big surprises of the briefing was Blair Witch, a game based on the popular horror movie franchise of the same name. The trailer showed a man and his dog exploring a forest teeming with creepy ghouls and other unsavory creatures.

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming sci-fi RPG returned to the Xbox stage witth a new cinematic trailer. It showed your player character (who you can customize) meeting with one of the top criminals in the city. He had just come from a heated gun fight.

One big surprise was that Keanu Reeves will play a character in the game. The actor appeared on stage to rapturous applause to talk about his involvement in Cyberpunk 2077. He announced that it’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020.

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer is a hand-drawn 2D management game from studio Thunder Lotus Games. You must build a boat and guide undead spirits into the afterlife.

We finally got a look at the long-awaited reboot of the classic beat-em-up. This new version of Battletoads features cartoon-like graphics.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

The Legend of Wright is a dungeon crawler-meets-drawing game from Osaka, Japan-based developer Desk Works. It’s coming to Xbox and PC in 2020.

ID@Xbox sizzle reel

Even more indie games are coming via Microsoft’s ID@Xbox program. They will all be available on Xbox Game Pass.

New Xbox Gamepass entries

Xbox Game Pass owners received new games today, including Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Metro: Exodus. Microsoft also talked about Xbox Ultimate Game Pass — for $14.99 a month, you can get Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft dug deep into its IP library to bring this one back. Microsoft Flight Simulator was a PC-only series that portrayed what it’s like to fly real planes. In the trailer, the company said that the new version will have “challenging weather conditions” and take advantage of Microsoft Azure AI.

The remaster of the iconic strategy game is coming this fall to Xbox One and PC.

Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 is the next entry in InXile Entertainment’s postapocalyptic RPG series. Microsoft acquired InXile in 2018.

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty announced their newest studio acquisition at E3: Double Fine Productions. The company spent 20 years as an independent company. Shortly after that, founder Tim Schafer came on stage to show the first gameplay trailer of Psychonauts 2.

While WB Games has made a lot of Lego Star Wars games in the past, The Skywalker Saga is a brand new game that includes content based on all nine films in the main series, including the yet-to-be-released The Rise of Skywalker.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action-RPG based on the popular anime series (it was previously known as Dragon Ball Project Z). As in other DBZ games, Kakarot will explore key moments from the TV show. It’s coming to consoles and PC in early 2020.

12 Minutes

12 Minutes is an interactive thriller from designer Luis Antonio and indie publisher Annapurna Interactive. It looks like it involves time traveling, and is coming to consoles and PC in 2020.

Way of the Woods

Creator Anthony Tan’s Way of the Woods is an exploration game where you play as a magical deer. It’s also releasing in 2020.

Microsoft revealed that the next entry in its popular sci-fi shooter franchise is coming to Xbox One and PC on September 10.

The second generation of the Xbox Elite Controller is releasing November 4 for $180.

Developer Techland’s zombie survival game is launching on consoles and PC in Spring 2020.

Forza Lego DLC

Racing game Forza Horizon 4 is getting Lego-themed DLC with the Lego Speed Champions pack. It’s coming out on June 13.

Gears Pop

Gears Pop is a collaboration between toy makers Funko Pop and Microsoft. It’s a free-to-play mobile game based on the Gears universe.

State of Decay 2: Heartland

The new downloadable content is available today for State of Decay 2 players. It has a new story campaign.

Sega is finally bringing another version of its popular massively multiplayer online game to the West with Phantasy Star Online 2. When it’s out on Xbox One and PC in spring 2020, players on both platforms will be able to play with each other.

Developer Smilegate is bringing its popular Asia-based franchise to Xbox One in 2020. Crossfire X is a new version of the multiplayer shooter (comparable to Valve’s Counter-Strike series).

Tails of Arise

Tails of Arise is the next entry in Bandai Namco’s ongoing Japanese RPG series. It’s coming to consoles and PC in 2020.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is developer Gearbox’s newest shooter. It’s coming September 13 to PC and consoles.

Elden Ring is a collaboration between Dark Souls creator From Software and “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin.

As promised, head of Xbox Phil Spencer talked more about what Microsoft is planning for its next Xbox console. He referred to it by its codename Project Scarlett, and said that it’d be launching in holiday 2020.

Spencer also said that the first big game to launch on Scarlett will be …

Halo Infinite will come out on Scarlett (and presumably Xbox One) holiday 2020. The new trailer showed a character who finds a non-functioning Master Chief floating in space.