Despite its rough start, Bethesda isn’t giving up on Fallout 76. The company revealed what’ll be coming to the online role-playing game’s future during it Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles. At the show, it showed off the Wastelanders content update, which will add interactable nonplayer characters. It is coming this fall, and it will be free.

Fallout 76 is also getting a battle royale mode, Nuclear Winter. Players will fight to the death to be the last person to survive as a circle of fire encloses around them. It will support 52 players. Nuclear Winter will be available to try starting tomorrow, June 10.

Fallout 76 came out on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s the first multiplayer offering in the series, but it had a rocky launch full of bugs. And even without them, the game’s ugly graphics and shallow mechanics left many critics and fans wanting.

Executive producer Todd Howard admitted that the game had a rough start on Bethesda’s stage. But he also noted that the team has been working hard and that Fallout 76 has one of the best online gaming communities.

NPCs have been a big part of the Fallout series, but Fallout 76 didn’t have any of them (outside of some robots). It was a big point of contention among fans and critics, as it made the world of Fallout 76 feel less alive than in past games. Now the NPCs are back, and so are the dialogue options that you get when talking with them.

Fallout 76 will also have a free trial from June 10 to June 17.

But Bethesda has been delivering constant updates to the game to try and turn things around.