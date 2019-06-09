We got to see more of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake during a symphonic concert Los Angeles and got a release date: March 3, 2020.

The original Final Fantasy VII came out in 1997 for PlayStation. This remake, which features modern graphics and an action-based combat system, is coming to PlayStation 4.

How is everyone doing? We announced the release date for #FinalFantasy VII Remake at the LA concert today. We will be making further announcements tomorrow, but for now, please have a look at the short version trailer we revealed today. – Tetsuya Nomura #FF7R pic.twitter.com/epU6dWSLVn — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2019

Square Enix announced the existence of this remake back during Sony’s E3 2015 event. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the project.

We will see more of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Square Enix’s Electronic Entertainment Expo event tomorrow.