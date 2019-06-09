Bethesda is about to kick off its media event leading up to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles. The publisher is best known for The Elder Scrolls games like Skyrim, but it has previously said that it won’t talk about The Elder Scrolls 6 or its sci-fi RPG Starfield. Instead, look out for new gameplay for Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. And you can watch all of that by clicking play right here when it starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time:

