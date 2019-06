Microsoft announced that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will debut this fall. It will have story content from all nine films, just as the final Star Wars film debuts.

The company made the announcement at its press briefing at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show in Los Angeles.

We don’t have an exact date yet, but the film, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker debuts on December 20.