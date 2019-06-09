Microsoft announced that it now owns Double Fine, the maker of games like Psychonauts, Broken Age, and Costume Quest.

Double Fine is the latest developer to join Microsoft’s ever-growing group of Xbox Game Studios. At last year’s E3, Microsoft announced five new studio acquisitions, including Ninja Theory and Playground Games.

Double Fine is currently working on Psychonauts 2 (Microsoft showed a trailer for the 3D platformer after the announcement) and Rad, a action role-playing game with Bandai Namco publishing.

Sony had partnered with Double Fine in the past, helping to make remasters of Double Fine founder Tim Schafer’s classic games like Grim Fandango and Full Throttle. Now Sony’s biggest rival, Microsoft, owns Double Fine.