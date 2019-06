Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer said that his company will publish Smilegate’s Crossfire X shooter game in the West.

Crossfire is a shooter that is more popular than Call of Duty in Asia. The free-to-play game has more than 650 million players worldwide, Spencer said.

And now it looks like that is about to get a little bigger. Crossfire isn’t necessarily the best-looking shooter game, but Crossfire X looks like it will be quite pretty when it debuts in the West.