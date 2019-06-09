The Minecraft Team showed off some new gameplay for its Minecraft: Dungeons action game. This adventure takes the blocky setting and applies it to a Gauntlet-style four-player cooperative game that is launching in the spring of 2020.

You can watch the trailer above, which shows off the isometric-view and hack-and-slash action. Players can equip new weapons and magical abilities. And all of this works for local cooperative play or online over Xbox Live.

Minecraft: Dungeons is coming to both PC and Xbox One.