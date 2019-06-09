Microsoft showed off more of Ori and the Will of the Wisps during its Electronic Entertainment Expo presentation today in Los Angeles. It also gave us a release date for the Xbox One and PC Metroidvania sequel. It is coming out on February 22, and it is also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Will of the Wisps is the follow-up to Ori and the Blind Forest, the gorgeous 2015 Microsoft exclusive that was one of our favorite games that year.

The new trailer showed Ori taking on many oversized enemies, including a giant spider. Ori also flew on the back of a baby owl. Just like the original, it looked gorgeous. You can watch the video above.

While the original focused on platforming and exploration, the sequel will also be giving love to combat. Ori will have new offensive abilities, including a bow.