Microsoft announced today that Sega is finally bringing Phantasy Star Online 2 to the West. It is coming to Xbox One and PC with crossplay in Spring 2020.

Phantasy Star Online 2 has actually been out in Japan since 2012. But, for whatever reason, it never came to the U.S.. Now we’ll have access to the multiplayer online RPG and all of its post-release content.

The first Phantasy Star Online came out back in 2000 for Dreamcast. Unlike its sequel, it had a timely U.S. release.