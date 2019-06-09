Bethesda showed off the latest for The Elder Scrolls: Blades tonight at its Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) press briefing at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Bethesda Games Studios chief Todd Howard said it’s their second-straight No. 1 mobile game following Fallout Shelter. And an update tonight is adding custom jewel crafting and a dragon quest line, and it’ll also get Arena content later this year.

And it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall, and it’ll have cross-play support between mobile and console.

Blades is touchscreen version of publisher Bethesda Softworks’ long-lived fantasy role-playing game series. It focuses on 1-on-1 fights and dungeon-crawling. Blades is free-to-play, but the loot you get takes real time to unlock. You can speed the process up with real money. Market research firm Sensor Tower estimates that it brought in $1.5 million in its first month as an early access game on the Apple App Store. It got 1 million downloads in its first month on early access.