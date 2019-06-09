The Elder Scrolls: Legends is getting its next expansion, Tamriel. Moons of Elsweyr, on June 27. Bethesda showed off the latest for Legends tonight at its Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) press briefing at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The publisher showcased a fun trailer in which a young man played Legends, then imagined himself in a tavern in Tamerial. Bethesda didn’t say when it’s coming to consoles yet.

Card games are a market that research firm Newzoo estimates could be worth $2 billion by 2020, and while The Elder Scrolls: Legends isn’t as popular as Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering, it does have a dedicated following and an esports scene.

It’s been a rough year for The Elder Scrolls: Legends as Sparkypants took over from the previous studio, Dire Wolf. It revamped the client, which caused numerous bugs and other problems. Further updates fixed most of the issues, and now, players are back complaining about cards and decks they don’t like (which is status-quo for all card games, which should point to Sparkpants fixing most the issues).

The most recent expansion is Alliance War, which launched in April 15. It expanded Legends’ tri-color card pool. Like Magic, The Elder Scrolls uses a five-color system for decks. Most decks use two colors, but tri-color cards can use a third. Alliance War’s theme has the players lining up with factions for control of the Ruby Throne.

Besides using The Elder Scrolls as a setting, Legends offers a card game that sits between the complexity of Magic: The Gathering — Arena and Hearthstone. It has two lanes on the board, not one, and one sometimes has special rules (like stealth that conceals the minion from harm).