Microsoft opened the Xbox press event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) by announcing that The Outer Worlds science fiction massively multiplayer online game world would debut October 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Outer Worlds is coming from developer Obsidian Entertainment, and Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division label for independent games will publish it.

The game’s co-directors are Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, the original creators of Fallout, who have reunited to make a new single-player role-playing game set in a science fiction universe. The development team has worked on titles such as Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise.

In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship lost in transit to its destination on the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable. During the trailer, Obsidian showed off more about how corporations, not people, rule the frontier.

You have to decide in the game which faction to side with, and, as in other titles by the game directors, you must make a moral choice. You have meaningful agency, but not a lot of information about what the best course will be.