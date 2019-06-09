Microsoft opened the Xbox press event by announcing that The Outer Worlds science fiction massively multiplayer online game world, debuting on October 25.

The Outer Worlds is being made by developer Obsidian Entertainment and it will be published by Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division label for independent games.

The game’s co-directors are Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, the original creators of Fallout, who have reunited to make a new single-player role-playing game set in a science fiction universe.

The development team has worked on titles such as Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise.

The Outer Worlds will be available in calendar 2019, during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2020 (ending March 31, 2020) on PC, PlayStation 4 system, and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X.

In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship lost in transit to its destination on the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

You have to decide in the game which faction to side with, and, as in other titles by the game directors, you must make a moral choice. You have meaningful agency, but not a lot of information about what the best course will be.