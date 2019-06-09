Wasteland 3 showed more of Colorado for when it comes out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, InXile Entertainment said today at Microsoft’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) briefing today in Los Angeles.

The trailer showed a drunken old miner riffing off the style of a travel commercial. It showed off new sights, monsters, and weapons.

Microsoft acquired the Southern California studio in November. Microsoft now has 13 game-development teams under its banner after acquiring four studios earlier this year — Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Compulsion Games, and Undead Labs — and starting The Initiative in Santa Monica.

Wasteland 3 is the second in the series that InXile has made this decade — the original came from Interplay, InXile found Brian Fargo’s original studio. The second hit in 2014. Wasteland 3 has gathered more than $3.1 million in crowdfunding money.

Wasteland 3 will have more party-based role-playing with an even larger focus on “story reactivity” and “strategic combat.” The combat of the second game is evolving to include vehicles and environmental dangers. Colorado will act as the new setting, and it will provide a frozen landscape that is difficult to survive in. The potential biggest new feature in Wasteland 3, however, is cooperative play.