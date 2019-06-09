Developer Tango Gameworks is back with a new game called Ghostwire: Tokyo. The studio revealed its followup to its Evil Within franchise during Bethesda’s media event leading into the Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles today.

Tango referred to Ghostwire as an action adventure mystery where you will encounter paranormal threats. You can watch the trailer above. In that video, you can see someone eat ramen and a mechanical ghost spook a lady. And then a shinobi-looking dude stands around looking cool. Honestly, I don’t eve know what I’m looking at, but you should watch it for yourself.

Tango originally released Evil Within in October 2014. It was the first game from director Shinji Mikami after starting Tango Gameworks with Bethesda. Previously, Mikami worked with Capcom on the Resident Evil and Dino Crisis games. He then worked on God Hand at Clover Studio and then Vanquish at Platinum Games.

In 2017, Tango released The Evil Within 2. Critics and fans praised the sequel for refining the gameplay as well as amping up the scares.