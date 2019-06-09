Microsoft is finally updating a legend. That’s right, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is real and up for preorder now. This is the followup to the Xbox One Elite Controller, which is still the best gamepad I’ve ever used. But the Series 2 is looking better in almost every way.
Microsoft confirmed that it is selling for $180 and begins shipping November 4. You can preorder now on Xbox.com.
- Adjustable-tension thumbsticks for higher-precision controls
- New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers
- Shorter hair trigger locks
- Wraparound rubberized grip
- New optional thumbstick and paddle options
- Three custom profiles saved on the controller
- Bluetooth
- Rechargeable battery with 40 hours on one charge
- Detachable charging dock
People have asked Microsoft for an updated Elite for years now. The original didn’t have Bluetooth, and now this new one solves that. But it’s also adding a ton of other features that will make it more customizable and modular than ever.
I’ll get my hands on one and report back with a full review once it launches.