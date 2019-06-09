Microsoft is finally updating a legend. That’s right, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is real and up for preorder now. This is the followup to the Xbox One Elite Controller, which is still the best gamepad I’ve ever used. But the Series 2 is looking better in almost every way.

Microsoft confirmed that it is selling for $180 and begins shipping November 4. You can preorder now on Xbox.com.

  • Adjustable-tension thumbsticks for higher-precision controls
  • New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers
  • Shorter hair trigger locks
  • Wraparound rubberized grip
  • New optional thumbstick and paddle options
  • Three custom profiles saved on the controller
  • Bluetooth
  • Rechargeable battery with 40 hours on one charge
  • Detachable charging dock

People have asked Microsoft for an updated Elite for years now. The original didn’t have Bluetooth, and now this new one solves that. But it’s also adding a ton of other features that will make it more customizable and modular than ever.

I’ll get my hands on one and report back with a full review once it launches.