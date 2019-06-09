Microsoft is finally updating a legend. That’s right, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is real and up for preorder now. This is the followup to the Xbox One Elite Controller, which is still the best gamepad I’ve ever used. But the Series 2 is looking better in almost every way.

Microsoft didn’t reveal the pricing or release date, but it did say you can preorder now on Xbox.com. That page isn’t live yes, so I’ll update this story with that information once it’s available. In the meantime, here’s what the Series 2 is offering.

Adjustable-tension thumbsticks for higher-precision controls

New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers

Shorter hair trigger locks

Wraparound rubberized grip

New optional thumbstick and paddle options

Three custom profiles saved on the controller

Bluetooth

Rechargeable battery with 40 hours on one charge

Detachable charging dock

People have asked Microsoft for an updated Elite for years now. The original didn’t have Bluetooth, and now this new one solves that. But it’s also adding a ton of other features that will make it more customizable and modular than ever.

I’ll get my hands on one and report back with a full review once it launches.