Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is coming from Microsoft, and it’s the one package that you need to get all of Microsoft’s game services. It includes Game Pass for Xbox and PC as well as a subscription for Xbox Live Gold all for $15.

This is an almost no-brainer proposition for anyone who plays games on Xbox or PC. At $15, you get access to more than 100+ games for Xbox and 100+ games for PC (probably with some games appearing on both lists). This is better than paying separately for each service on a monthly basis. Xbox Live Gold is $10 per month and Xbox Game Pass is also $10, so that’s already more expensive than the Ultimate package.

Game Pass Ultimate is live now, and you can subscribe to it for $1.