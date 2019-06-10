Oninaki is the next game from celebrated developer Tokyo RPG Factory, and it’s coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 22. Publisher Square Enix revealed the release date news tonight during its press briefing at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the big video game trade show in Los Angeles this week.

Oninaki is an action role-playing game where you play as a Watcher, a magical warrior tasked with guiding the lost souls of the dead to the afterlife. Tokyo RPG Factory previously made Lost Sphear and I Am Setsuna.

It’s a new franchise for Square Enix, which specializes in role-playing games like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy.