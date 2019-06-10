Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is getting a Story Creator Mode right before its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

Odyssey came out on October 8, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The open-world action RPG takes place in Ancient Greece.

Story Creator Mode will give players the tools to create their own quests, choosing things like objectives, paths, and dialogue options. You can then share your creations online. This mode is open beta right now.

Odyssey will also be getting Discovery Tour. Its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, also got this mode, which highlights historical landmarks. It’s a neat addition for people interested more in the history of the setting than the game itself.