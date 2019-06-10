Oculus announced that Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons will team up with Beat Games to create a 10-track Imagine Dragons Music Pack for the popular Beat Saber music virtual reality game.

Beat Saber has sold more than a million copies, making it one of the first real hits on VR headsets. But the challenge is to keep the interest high for people who have played it ad nauseam, and that’s where the music pack comes in. In the game, you are a virtual samurai, using a couple of light swords to slice blocks that are coming at you to the beat of music.

The pack will available on all major VR platforms, including the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift, for $2 per song or $13 for the full package.

The pack includes music from Imagine Dragons’ four studio albums — Night Visions, Smoke + Mirrors, Evolve, and Origins. This is the first major music label to partner on a music pack with Beat Saber.

Additionally, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show this week in Los Angeles, Oculus will be serving up exclusive demos of a brand-new 360-degree level featuring hit single Believer scheduled for release this Summer. I’ve patched in my video of Beat Saber on the Oculus Quest. You can only imagine how I would play with Imagine Dragons songs.

The full Imagine Dragons Music Pack includes:

Bad Liar

Believer

Digital

It’s Time

Machine

Natural

Radioactive

Thunder

Warriors

Whatever It Takes