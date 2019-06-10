A lot of indie games are slow and meditative reflections on sobering subjects. Bloodroots from developer Paper Cult is not like that. This is a action game where players must guide the character Mr. Wolf on his quest for revenge on the frontier.

During the Kinda Funny Games Showcase leading into E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), Paper Cult is releasing Bloodroots for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 this summer.

The studio also showed off a new trailer. This video highlights the frenzied, ultra-violent action. Mr. Wolf can use various objects throughout the world as weapons. He can run over enemies with barrels and wagons, he can bounce off of houses, and he can slap people with carrots and flamingos.

The core of the gameplay is to enable players to string together their own, creative combos. That should take you through the story when you find out who murdered you and left you for dead in the unforgiving wilderness.