Chucklefish showed off more of Starmancer today at the PC Gaming Show leading into the Electronic Entertainment Expo today. It’s a game for the PC.

Chucklefish is the publisher of strategy game WarGroove, Metroidvania adventure Timespinner, and the runner-based Indiana Jones-style Pathway.

Starmancer is a space sim in which you’re an AI on a ship. Humanity has fled Earth for the stars. You need to trade, find resources, and grow more humans to start colonies. You have factions to deal with as well.

Chucklefish gained attention in 2019 for WarGroove, a fantasy take on Advance Wars.