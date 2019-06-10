Conan the Barbarian is big. His muscles ripple, his glare menaces, and he can slice off multiple heads with a swipe of his sword. So of course Funcom has decided to make him the star of a cute co-op game.

Conan Chop Chop is action-adventure with roguelike elements, and it’s coming from Funcom, the makers of the decidedly not cute games Conan Exiles and Conan: Unconquered. The publisher made the announcement today during the PC Gaming Show at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

Thoth-Amon is up to no good, and the evil wizard wants to bring about an age of darkness. You set out to stop him, fighting lots of monsters and gathering loot along the way (as one does when fighting evil wizards). Funcom played this off as an April Fool’s joke, but it looks like it was tongue-in-cheek (or cestus).

Funcom says this is the most “realistic stick figure ever to be set in the World of Conan the Barbarian, thus there will be excessive gore and flying limbs.” Also: profanity. But it’s going to look cute.

You may choose among different warrior gods as well, if playing Conan doesn’t suit you. It’ll have combos, exploration in every direction, and since every map is random, you can replay it with different outcomes (hence the roguelike nature).