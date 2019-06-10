Cris Tales coming in 2020 from Maximum Games indie label Modus, it revealed during the PC Gaming Show today during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. It’s from developers Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK, and it’s going to be on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

It’s a Japanese role-playing game, and its gameplay conceit has time travel in the past, present, and future (sounds like Chrono Trigger, one of the best-regarded and most-loved JPRGs ever made). It has a cartoonish look and rich colors, and it looks to have turn-based combat as well.

You play as Crisbell, and you’re out to stop an evil Empress and prevent a cataclysm. A demo is coming June 24 on Steam. You time magic and change your foes’ timelines, which can give you an advantage in combat. You meet allies as you travel through the kingdom of Crystallis.

Japanese RPGs have been gaining traction over the last several years on PC, with publishers like Square Enix putting more of their games on the platform.

Update: 11:43 a.m. Pacific with more details from Modus.