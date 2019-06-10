The Epic Games Store is celebrating its first Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) since its December launch by adding 15 games to its digital shelves — including heavy hitters like Cyberpunk 2077. Epic made the news during the PC Gaming Show today.

Epic is also extending its “free game every week” promotion through the end of 2019. Those who use the store will get a new PC game each week. This weeks’ game is Kingdom: New Lands from Raw Fury, and you can get it for no additional cost until June 13. The next free game is Enter the Gungeon, Enter the Roll’s dungeon crawler that’s full of guns and silliness.

The Epic Games Store gives developers a bigger revenue share of every sale — 88% — than Steam does (70%). Valve’s digital storefront has long dominated gaming, and Epic is joining Discord and Itch.io as alternatives to Steam’s ubiquity.

I’m keen on a few games. The one that stands out is Griftlands from Klei Entertainment. It’s an RPG in which everything is negotiable — money, loyalty, and morality.

Exclusive club

The next batch of Epic Game Store PC exclusives include:

Auto Chess (Dragonest)

Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studio)

Shenmue 3 (Ys Net)

Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Rebellion)

Epic also says more exclusives are coming.

The entire slate

Here’s the full list of every game Epic showed that’s coming to its store:

Atomicrops

Auto Chess

Chivalry 2

Cyberpunk 2077

The Griftlands

The Pathless

Phantom Brigade

Rune II

Shenmue 3

The Sojourn

Solar Ash Kingdom

Twin Mirror

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

You can learn more about the Epic Games Store here if you’re not using it.