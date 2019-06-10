The PC Gaming Show 2019 showed off an variety of games to the most industry’s most expansive platform today during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the biggest game industry show in the United States.

Here’s a look at every trailer shown onstage.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Triumph talked more about the tactics of Space Amazons and dinosaurs with laser beams. GamesBeat went deep with the studio earlier this year on this upcoming strategy game.

As part of Epic Games Store’s new slate, we learned that Auto Chess is coming to PC. The game started on mobile as a mode that broke out from Dota 2 … a PC game.

Cris Tales is a time-traveling homage to Japanese role-playing games like Chrono Trigger.

It started as an April Fool’s joke. Now Conan Chop Chop is a real game — and it’s silly as hell.

Chivalry 2

The first Chivalry kicked off rise of melee-combat games like For Honor and Mordhau. The sequel is coming in 2020, and it looks even more mace-tastic than the original.

El Hijo

El Hijo is a gorgeous game from with a Latinx feel, looking like something from the Tex-Mex border.

We got the first trailer for Evil Genius 2 from Rebellion. It’s a real-time strategy/sim in which you’re a James Bond-esque villain. The first from 2004 was a blast.

Genesis Noir

Genesis Noir has a striking black-and-white look with a lively, jazzy feel. It looks like a bold adventure.

Griftlands

It’s an RPG in which everything is negotiable — money, loyalty, and morality. It’s got deck-building aspects as well.

Last Oasis

It’s billed as a post-postapocalyptic game. The movement of the wooden crawling machines in combat looks intriguing. Some are crawling, and others are rolling.

“Baby Shark chomp chomp chomp-chomp

Baby Shark”

You’re a shark. You eat. You get bigger and stronger. And your nemesis plays air guitar with fish. Game of the Year 2020!

Here’s the interview as well onstage:

In Midnight Ghost Hunt, you gotta catch the ghosts before midnight … or they may catch you.

Mosaic is about daydreams and nightmares as players explore everday life. It has a haunting, shadowy look.

Per Aspera

Another Raw Fury game, Per Aspera is about building a home on Mars … with a machine that has a human mind implanted inside it.

Frontier Developments is going to the dogs … well, hippos, loins, elephants, and more, really. This is Planet Zoo, its next management sim.

Remnant: From The Ashes is the next game from the Darksiders 3 crew, and it’s another loot-driven monster game.

Shenmue 3

Shenmue 3 showed us all about martial art training and dealing with the drunken louts who intimidate the town.

Songs of Conquest

The turn-based strategy game takes inspiration from Heroes of Might & Magic, down to the pixel art that looks as old as those beloved games. It has a fun song, too!

Humanity’s wrecked Earth, so it’s turning to the stars. In Starmancer, you’re an AI on a ship that’s help humans find a toehold in the galaxy.

Telling Lies

The next game from Her Story creator Sam Barlow is about finding the truth among the stories of various people.

This massive update for Terraria brings what feels like a full game’s worth of content … and it’s free.

Unexplored II

You set out into the world in Unexplored II, fighting foes and avoiding other dangers in a top-down adventure.

Valfaris

This looks like a modern take on the run-‘n’-gun action of Contra. You slaughter a bunch of aliens and other baddies with a variety of weapons. That’s my jam, alright.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines II

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines II didn’t show much that was new, but it’s always good to get another look at the bloodsuckin’ RPG. I had a big interview on the game back when it was announced that fills in the gaps from this trailer.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — Versus

The excellent Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is getting an expansion that shows off a new threat. And it’s got a lot of Skaven in it. I hate rats.

Warframe: Empyrean expansion

Warframe is going to space with Empyrean. Considering it has millions of players, plenty of people will be around to hear you scream. It’ll reveal more on July 6.

The only better than shooting a Nazi is shooting a Zombie Nazi. In Zombie Army 4, you face a horde of the undead in 1946. And it looks like the big bad is … Zombie Hitler.