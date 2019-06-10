Square Enix built up a lot of excitement and anticipation going into its press briefing for the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show. The publisher and developer opened up with an in-depth look at Final Fantasy VII Remake’s combat system, and then proceeded to talk about new games like Marvel’s Avengers and Outriders.

Here’s a rundown of everything Square Enix showed at its event tonight. Click on the subheads for the full story on each game or announcement.

We got another glimpse of the remake of the classic Japanese role-playing game through a new video. Producer Yoshinori Kitase said that this is only the first part of the Remake project, and that it’ll ship on two Blu-ray discs when it releases next year on March 3.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

The remastered version of the action role-playing game (originally released on Nintendo GameCube) is coming this winter to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Octopath Traveler

The charming JRPG, which originally came out for Nintendo Switch, is now available on PC via Steam.

The remastered version of the Xbox 360 and PC game is releasing tonight on Switch.

In a new trailer, Square Enix showed off new features and mechanics. It’s coming out July 12 in the West.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

Yep, the title for the Switch version of the popular JRPG is really that long. It’s coming out this fall.

Circuit Superstars

The Square Enix Collective is the company’s indie program. In addition to showing a sizzle reel of past titles, the company announced that it’s publishing a new racing game called Circuit Superstars (coming to consoles and PC in 2020) from developer Original Fire. Unlike recent racers, this one is from a top-down perspective, like older arcade games.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

The next big expansion for the popular massively multiplayer RPG is coming soon, and Square Enix released a new launch trailer for it. Shadowbringers is coming out on July 2.

Dying Light 2

The open-world zombie survival game made its second press briefing appearance of E3 with a new trailer. It’s coming out on consoles and PC in Spring 2020.

Square Enix announced that it’s bringing two older RPGs to the West for the first time. They’re coming to consoles, PC, and mobile.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix debuted the first international trailer for War of the Visions, a standalone free-to-play mobile RPG based on the Brave Exvius universe.

Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly revealed the next project it’s working on. Outriders is an ambitious sci-fi shooter where you must find the source of a mysterious signal.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Square Enix is finally bringing the last of the Final Fantasy PlayStation games to modern consoles and PCs. It’s coming out later this year.

Crystal Dynamics finally unveiled its long-gestating Avengers game. Marvel’s Avengers has an original story that’s not found in either the comics or in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It’ll have both a single-player campaign and a cooperative multiplayer mode.

Marvel’s Avengers is coming to consoles, PC, and the Google Stadia streaming service on May 15.