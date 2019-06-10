Rebellion showed off Evil Genius 2: World Domination at the PC Gaming Show leading into the Electronic Entertainment Expo today. It’s coming to the PC.

Evil Genius is a silly taken on James Bond-style books and movies. It’s a real-time strategy and sim game. You play as one of the plotting villains that Bond types usually take down. The first came out in 2004, and it received a great deal of positive attention.

The trailer showed off a bad guy and his minions doing villainy things — and a Carmen San Diego-esque spy out to thwart them.