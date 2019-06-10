Square Enix showed off Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles. Specifically, we got a good look at how the new combat system will work. The game is coming out for PlayStation 4 on March 3.

The original 1997 Final Fantasy VII had a time-based battle system called ATB (active time battle). The remake has a more real-time system, but it still features an ATB bar.

Attacking fills up segments of the ATB bar. Once it is filled, you can pause the action. Then you can use special abilities like magic, items, and special moves. You can still bind those abilities to shortcut buttons so that you don’t have to pause the action, but they will stay take up a segment of the ATB bar.

Square Enix also noted that the Final Fantasy VII Remake will only tell the Midgar portion of the story, which was just the first part of the original game. But Square Enix also noted that it will still be a full-length game.