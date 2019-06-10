The indie game Foregone had its reveal during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase today at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

Foregone is a 2D action game inspired by the likes of Diablo and Dark Souls. It will be available on Steam Early Access later this year.

Big Blue Bubble is developing Foregone. The Canadian company started in 2004 and has focused on mobile gaming.

Foregone will have a focus on exploration, combat, weapons, and upgradeable skills. It also feature gorgeous pixel art with its characters and backgrounds.