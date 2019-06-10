Hamsterdam announced its August 1 release date during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase today, an event that is happening amidst a busy of events during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

The indie brawler is coming out for Switch, mobile and PC. Hamsterdam has a cartoon look with some kung fu inspirations.

Muse Games is developing Hamsterdam. The studio is also working on Embr, a first-person game that focuses on fire.

The studio also released a new trailer for Hamsterdam, which you can watch above.