Intellivision Entertainment is revealing five launch colors for its upcoming home entertainment system, Intellivision Amico.

The colors include Metallic Pearl, Obsidian Black, Vintage Woodgrain, GTO Red with carbon fiber and Galaxy Purple. The console is scheduled to debut in 2020. The company made the announcement at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show in Los Angeles.

Designed to bring people back to the roots of gaming, Intellivision Amico is a home entertainment system that invites everyone to gather and play games together side by side.

The system will have a library of new games (like a reboot of Earthworm Jim) as well as a few reimagined classics that are easy to control, fun to get into and designed to bring people together.

Tommy Tallarico, CEO of Intellivision recently participated in a fireside chat at our GamesBeat Summit conference. I also interviewed Tallarico at our event. Please check out the videos.

In other news, Intellivision said it is opening a European headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and it has hired Hans Ippisch as president.

Seven studios based in Bavaria are working on games for Intellivision Amico. The office will engage with developers throughout Europe and currently seven Bavarian studios are working on 11 different titles.

Ippisch has shaped the German gaming and media industry since 1986 and is known for his success in game development and transforming a traditional publisher to a leading digital media company. He currently is a board member of the Association of Magazine Publishers in Bavaria (VZB) and is CEO of the Computec Media Group. Prior to Computec, he founded HAIP software which developed and published computer games.

“With Intellivision Amico we will bring social fun back to the living room. We are really fortunate to have Hans Ippisch on our team, as Europe is one of the worlds’ top gaming markets,” said Tallarico, in a statement. “With Hans’ unique experience and a base central to Bavaria, he is close to European developers for collaborative games that embrace our mission of bringing people together for side-by-side incredible gaming fun.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tommy and other industry icons to develop new and reimagined legendary titles for Intellivision Amico,” notes Ippisch. “This will be the first time ever that launch titles for a new console will be produced in our region.”

“The games family in Bavaria is continuously growing. With Intellivision Entertainment Europe GmbH, we are welcoming another key industry player in Nuremberg. The decision for the Intellivision European headquarters to be in Bavaria shows how strong the Bavarian Free State is for games development,” said Judith Gerlach, Bavaria´s Digital Minister. “Looking back at 10 years of successful games funding in Bavaria, I am pleased that the Confederation of Germany has shown that it sees the value of games in society with the start of a funding program as well. The federal funding will also improve the industry in Bavaria.”