Maneater was one of my favorite games from the PC Gaming Show in 2018, so I was delighted to see it make an appearance at this year’s show during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The studio said they hope to see it out before the PC Gaming Show in 2020.

It’s a shark-RPG, and you start as a baby shark. You grow by eating. You also take on a fisherman who plays air guitar with his catch (as one does).

Tripwire Interactive took over the IP last year.