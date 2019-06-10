Midnight Ghost Hunt pits ghosts vs. hunters in a haunted house — and you want to wrap up you’re ghostbustin’ before midnight. Coffee Stain and Vaulted Sky Games showed off the game during the PC Gaming Show at this week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo.

We saw what appeared to be Ghostbuster-like hunters, complete with energy weapons and a detection advice. A ghost threw a chair at the hunters. If a ghost survives past midnight, the spirits you destroyed return — and hunt you down. You have 4 minutes to get out of the house, said creative director Sam Malone of Vaulted Sky Games.

And alpha test is coming this summer at Midnight Ghost Hunt’s website.